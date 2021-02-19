Myanmar reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

YANGON, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Myanmar reported 19 new COVID-19 infections and one more death in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 141,709 and its death toll increased to 3,193 on Thursday.

The number of samples tested for COVID-19 decreased to 889 on Thursday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in first week of this month.

A total of 131,171 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year. Enditem