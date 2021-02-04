Myanmar reports 263 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

YANGON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Myanmar reported 263 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally in the country to 140,927, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

A total of 14 more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 3,160 in total, the release said.

According to the ministry’s figures, a total of 126,384 patients have been discharged from the hospitals so far.

The daily test positivity rate was recorded at 2.4 percent on Wednesday and over 2.42 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the release said. Enditem