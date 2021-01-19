Myanmar reports 477 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

YANGON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Myanmar reported 477 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally in the country to 134,795, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

A total of 18 more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the death toll to 2,973 in total, the release said.

According to the ministry’s figures, a total of 118,200 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.15 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. Enditem