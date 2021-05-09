Myanmar reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, May 9 (Xinhua) — Myanmar recorded seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 142,954, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

No new death from the coronavirus epidemic was reported in the Southeast Asian country on Sunday, leaving the death toll unchanged at 3,210, the release said.

According to the official data, a total of 132,023 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the pandemic, and over 2.59 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,448 samples tested on Sunday.

Myanmar reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. Enditem