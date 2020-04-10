Myanmar reports four more cases of COVID-19

YANGON, Myanmar

Myanmar reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 27.

The Health and Sports Ministry said the latest cases include an elderly man and woman who have been suffering from mild symptoms since early this month but had no travel history in the past 14 days.

The authorities are struggling to get people to stay home during the annual 10-day holiday starting Friday to welcome the traditional New Year.

Myanmar canceled the annual Thingyan water festival, the biggest celebration in the country, on April 13-16 but did not ban domestic travel during the holidays.

Three coronavirus patients have succumbed to the disease so far while two have fully recovered, according to the health ministry.

The country reported its first cases on March 23 and its first death from the virus on March 31.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

More than 1.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 95,000 and more than 354,000 recoveries.