Myanmar reports no new COVID-19 local cases in Yangon for nearly 90 days

YANGON, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Myanmar saw no new local cases of COVID-19 in Yangon region for nearly 90 days since May, a health official told Xinhua on Thursday.

“It was quite worrisome for Yangon region at first, in terms of virus transmission. But now, Yangon region hasn’t seen any more local transmission since May 17,” said Dr. Than Naing Soe, director of Health Literacy Promotion Unit of Public Health Department under the Health and Sports Ministry.

Yangon region reported the last local COVID-19 case on May 17, which was a 57-year-old man living in Mayangone township with no travelling history, according to the ministry.

COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 and 361 cases with six deaths have been reported as of Thursday.

Regionally, Yangon region registered most infections with 253 cases and five deaths, while 219 patients have recovered in the region, the ministry’s latest figures showed.

“We can say that the country is currently seeing downward trend of first wave as the COVID-19 was tested positive among the returnees from foreign countries while local transmission is on the decline,” the director said.

Meanwhile, the ministry eased the restriction of gathering from no more than 15 persons to no more than 30 persons on Thursday. Enditem