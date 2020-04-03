Myanmar submits Thanakha on UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list

YANGON, April 1 (Xinhua) — Myanmar submitted Thanakha, one of the favorite products among local people to apply on their face as a world’s intangible cultural heritage to be nominated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at the end of March, state-run media reported Wednesday.

“Myanmar has been attempting to nominate Thanakha, which has been in use for more than 1,000 years and still remains up to these modern years for being put on the UNESCO’s world heritage list since January 2020,” Ye Myat Aung, a member of the intangible cultural heritage promotion committee under the Archeology and National Museum Department was quoted as saying.

“To be nominated in UNESCO, our department has established Myanmar intangible cultural heritage promotion committee in cooperation with other Thanakha associations. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture has surveyed over the use of Thanakha on social media and we also conducted survey across the country,” he said.

“Myanmar submitted a form after completing all the necessary information at the end of March and Thanakha matches the standards of the UNESCO. Myanmar will know the result in December 2021 as to whether Thanakha will be listed in UNESCO or not,” he added.

The UNESCO holds its meeting every three months and chooses the items for putting them on the list of tangible and intangible cultural heritages.

It is also learnt that Myanmar will receive technical assistance from the UNESCO for the preservation of Thanakha when it is listed.