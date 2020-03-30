Myanmar suspends all int’l commercial passenger flights from landing

YANGON, March 29 (Xinhua) — Myanmar’s Yangon International Airport announced on Sunday that the landing of all international commercial passenger flights will not be allowed in all Myanmar airports with effect from March 30 to April 13 to contain COVID-19 spread, according to a notice from the Ministry of Health and Sports and the Department of Civil Aviation.

The Department of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Health and Sports advised that all landing permissions previously granted by the Department of Civil Aviation are suspended so as to prevent the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19, the announcement said.

The temporary measures will not affect relief flights, all-cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, and special flights specifically approved by the Department of Civil Aviation.

If any such flight involves night stop, the crew of the said flight may be subject to quarantine requirements by the Ministry of Health and Sports, the announcement said.

On the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced temporary suspension of all types of visas for foreign nationals from all countries with effect from March 29 till April 30.

Myanmar has reported eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country so far.