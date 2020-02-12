Myanmar-Thailand border trade reaches over 1 bln in Q1 of FY 2019-20

YANGON, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Border trade between Myanmar and its neighboring Thailand reached over 1.15 billion U.S. dollars in first quarter of the present fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020 which started in October, according to figures released from the Commerce Ministry on Sunday.

From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019, the country earned over 773 million U.S. dollars from export to Thailand, while its import amounted over 382 million U.S. dollars.

This fiscal year’s figures decreased by nearly 100 million U.S. dollars, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year 2018-2019.

Myanmar conducts trade with the Southeast Asian neighbor through seven border gates — Tachileik, Myawady, Kawthoung, Myeik, Hteekhee, Mawtaung and Maese, respectively.

During the first four months of this FY, the Hteekhee border gate registered the highest border trade value of over 555 million U. S. dollars, while the Maese border gate saw the smallest trade value of 1.5 million U.S. dollars.

The country’s agricultural and fishery products are exported to Thailand, while cosmetics, food products and machinery and raw industrial goods such as cement and fertilizers are imported.