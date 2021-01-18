Myanmar’s COVID-19 cases increase to 134,318, deaths reach 2,955

YANGON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 134,318 as of Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

A total of 449 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Sunday.

The death toll of COVID-19 reached 2,955 with 13 newly reported on Sunday in the country, the statement said.

According to the ministry’s figures, a total of 117,663 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.13 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Enditem