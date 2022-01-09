Myanmar’s military junta leader has agreed to support the ASEAN peace process.

Myanmar’s military junta has agreed to support the ASEAN peace effort.

Min Aung Hlaing meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is visiting the country.

According to an official statement, Myanmar’s military junta has agreed to support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) peace efforts in the country.

This occurred during a meeting between Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who was visiting Myanmar.

The Myanmar military junta leader “welcomed” the participation of the ASEAN chair’s special envoy on Myanmar in cease-fire talks, according to a joint statement issued after their meeting.

In February of last year, the Myanmar military, known locally as the Tatmadaw, launched a military coup and imprisoned the leadership of the National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced to four years in prison last month.

According to the Myanmar-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the military’s brutal crackdown on mass protests and rebellion against their rule resulted in the deaths of 1,447 people and the arrest of nearly 8,500 demonstrators.

According to the military leader, his government had “declared a five-month ceasefire… until the end of February 2022 and decided to extend it until the end of the year.”

He said in the statement that he will make it easier for the ASEAN special envoy to visit the country and meet with all parties involved, including ethnic groups.

Hun Sen, for one, stressed that complete peace and national reconciliation are impossible to achieve without the participation and agreement of all parties involved.