Myanmar’s Nay Pyi Taw imposes nighttime curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

YANGON, April 18 (Xinhua) — Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, which includes Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw, on Saturday issued an order to impose a nighttime curfew in all of its townships.

“We have planned to take further restrictions in pursuit of public health,” Nay Pyi Taw Council Member Aung Myint Htun told Xinhua.

As part of measures to contain and curb spread of the COVID-19, the curfew, which will be in place in the hours between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. local time, covers all eight townships – Zabuthiri, Zeyathiri, Ottarathiri, Dekkhinathiri, Pobbathiri, Lewe, Tatkone and Pyinmana townships starting from Saturday.

Meanwhile, Yangon and Mandalay also imposed similar dusk-to-dawn curfews amid the fear of COVID-19 spread.

Number of COVID-19 infection cases inched closer to 100 in Myanmar, registering 96 confirmed cases with five deaths as of Saturday. Enditem