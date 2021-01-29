Myanmar’s parliamentarians receive COVID-19 vaccination ahead of upcoming sessions

YANGON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Members of both houses of parliament in Myanmar were inoculated with Covishield vaccine in the country’s capital of Nay Pyi Taw on Friday, ahead of the upcoming new parliamentarian sessions, an official of the Office of House of Representatives told Xinhua.

The representatives, who were elected in the recent general elections for the House of Representatives (Lower House) and the House of Nationalities (Upper House), were given vaccination shots at the venue of the Lower House, the official said.

Military representatives who will attend the new parliamentarian sessions will be also vaccinated at the same venue on Saturday.

Myanmar has started vaccinating the frontline health personnel and volunteers on Wednesday as the first phase of the nationwide vaccination program after the recent arrival of 1.5 million doses of Covishield vaccine.

Meanwhile, the country’s first regular session of a new term of the parliament is scheduled to be held next week, beginning with the House of Representatives on Monday.

The House of Nationalities, which was initially scheduled to be held on Monday, was moved to the next day and the Union Parliamentary session will be held on Feb. 5.

The upcoming parliamentary sessions will elect speakers and deputy speakers for both houses of the Parliament and form parliamentary committees while electing the president and vice-presidents as part of forming the Union Government.

Myanmar held its multi-party general elections on Nov. 8 last year and the ruling National League for Democracy won the majority of seats in both houses of the Union Parliament. Enditem