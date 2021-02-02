Myanmar’s regional, state chief ministers released after detention by military

YANGON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — A majority of regional and state chief ministers were released on Tuesday after the military’s one-day detention, a senior military official told Xinhua.

The military detained government leaders, regional and state chief ministers and central executive members of the ruling National League for Democracy early Monday.

The detained chief ministers and members of parliament representatives of the ruling party are allowed to be freed from detention by the military on Tuesday morning, the military source said.

“There may be a reshuffle among chief ministers by appointing qualified ones,” he said.

The President’s Office declared the state of emergency for one year and the state power was handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services after the government leaders were detained on Monday.

The military announced a major cabinet reshuffle including the appointment of new ministers for 11 ministries and termination of 24 deputy ministers. Enditem