Myanmar’s Suu Kyi’s conviction was ‘politically motivated,’ according to the UN’s human rights chief.

The military court’s conviction of the ousted leader in a’sham trial’ ‘closes yet another door to political dialogue,’ says Michelle Bachelet.

GENEVA (UN)

On Monday, the UN human rights chief denounced Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s conviction and four-year sentence, calling for her release.

“The State Counsellor’s conviction following a sham trial before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically motivated,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement issued by her Geneva office.

“It’s not just about the arbitrary denial of her liberty; it’s also about closing yet another door to political dialogue.”

On Monday, a Myanmar military court found Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of violating COVID-19 restrictions and inciting violence, and sentenced her to four years in prison.

In order to stage the Feb.

Myanmar’s military detained Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted President Win Myint, and a number of members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party on July 1.

According to the rights office, the Tatmadaw has arbitrarily detained more than 10,000 of their opponents since then.

At least 175 people were reported to have died in custody, including many NLD members, most likely as a result of ill-treatment or torture, according to the report.

“The military is trying to use the courts to eliminate all political opposition,” Bachelet said.

“However, these cases cannot obscure the coup’s and military rule’s illegitimacy.”

She demanded the immediate release of all those who had been detained without cause.

“This verdict against Aung San Suu Kyi will only serve to strengthen opposition to the coup,” the UN human rights chief said.

“It will harden positions when dialogue and a peaceful, political solution to this crisis are required.”

Suu Kyi, who is 76 years old, is still accused of corruption and electoral fraud.

On the 11th of November,

On corruption charges, Than Naing, the state’s former planning minister, was sentenced to 90 years in prison, and Nan Khin Htwe Myint, the state’s former chief minister, was sentenced to 75 years.

Bachelet also denounced the “vicious, utterly reprehensible” attack reported Sunday in Yangon’s Kyimyindaing township, in which security forces rammed a truck into unarmed protesters before firing live ammunition at them.

The high commissioner expressed concern that current events may exacerbate tensions and violence.