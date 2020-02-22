MyState grows profit 5% to $15.1 million

MyState’s half-year profit has increased by 5.4 per cent to $15.1 million as the financial group chased more customers outside of its home state of Tasmania.

Its revenue grew 6.7 per cent to $63.3 million, compared with the same period in 2018.

“We have built a highly competitive position with our strategy of digitisation and delivering superior service, supporting solid customer growth,” said chief executive Melos Sulicich, who is leaving the company to return to Sydney in July.

In December, MyState rebranded its Tasmanian Perpetual Trustees subsidiary as TPT Wealth and launched it as a digital national funds management business focused on mortgage funds and targeting clients on Australia’s eastern seaboard.

A new $400,000 investor portal powered by Link Market Services enables investors to manage their investments online, MyState said.

Funds under management were $1.2 billion at December 31, up 1.3 per cent from six months ago.

MyState said it was writing more mortgages loans to customers across the eastern seaboard and in recent years “has moved from being a predominantly Tasmanian bank to a national bank which is based in Tasmania”.

Fifty-nine per cent of its $5.1 billion loan book was based on the mainland, a proportion that was increasing, the company said.

Mr Sulicich said MyState had implemented software tools known as robotic process automation to speed up and simplify processes and save staff and customer time.

The company declared a fully franked interim dividend of 14.25 cents per share, the same as a year ago.

At 1124 AEDT MyState shares were up 3.1 per cent to a one-week high of $5.775, up 16.4 per cent on the year.

