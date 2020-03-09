Mystery object filmed ‘changing shape’ as it moves across dark side of the moon

The strange object appeared to turn into a ring just as it moved over the dark side of the moon

A strange “doughnut-shaped” UFO has been captured hurtling across the surface of the moon, stunned conspiracy theorists have claimed.

The bizarre footage begins by showing a black object emerging from the bottom of the screen.

It seems to travel above the light surface of the moon but when it moves into the dark side, something bizarre seems to happen.

The craft appears to transform into a ringed object with a visible hole in the middle.

After a few moments, it disappears from view but the capture has astounded viewers.

Harish Mohan filmed the incident on his Nikon p900 camera and posted it to YouTube, writing: “An unidentified object crosses the moon on February 1.

“Notice the ring of energy when it crosses the dark side of moon.”

It has since racked up thousands of views with several conspiracy channels picking it up.

One viewer simply wrote: “Alien ship.”

Others dismissed the object has nothing more than a “balloon”.

But YouTube channel Disclose believed this couldn’t be the case.

“If this was a balloon or another obscure object picked up the camera within the vicinity of the Earth, this object would be in and out of frame in a split second,” he claimed.

“You can clearly see that this object was flying in extreme close proximity to the lunar surface.”

Of course, the apparent transformation of the object could simply be explained as a lens flare.

In the past, sceptics have ruled out UFO videos from the moon as being nothing more than birds or planes crossing the sight of telescopes.

This gives the impression that such objects are actually crossing the moon when in fact they are simply in the Earth’s atmosphere.

There has also often been a multitude of conspiracies surrounding the dark side of the moon, with some even sensationally believing it holds an alien civilisation .