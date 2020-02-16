Mystery surrounds death of reveller who vanished from nightclub before his body was found in harbour

Mystery surrounds the death of a man who disappeared after leaving a nightclub before his body was found in a harbour.

Police believe they have found the body of missing Victorian man Jarrod Davies in the Derwent River in Hobart.

The 27-year-old disappeared after leaving the Observatory Bar at Franklin Wharf at about 1am on Sunday.

Police found Mr Davies’ phone in water near the Elizabeth Street Pier on Monday night, prompting police divers to ramp up their search in and around the river.

The body was found in the water at 12.45pm on Tuesday.

The body has not been formally identified, but matched the description given to investigators by Mr Davies’ family.

‘We were obviously holding out hope that the phone had fallen in the water and Mr Davies was somewhere else,’ Acting Inspector Darren Latham told The Mercury.

Mr Davies is a diving instructor and was in Tasmania with his father to do a marine course, with his mother arriving on Sunday after he went missing.

‘I have spoken to them (the family) to advise them that we have located the body. They are obviously devastated and I will maintain contact with them throughout this process,’ Inspector Latham said.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help them piece together what happened to Mr Davies after leaving the nightclub.

‘At this stage, there’s no indication of any person being involved in this man’s death directly,’ Inspector Latham said.

His last contact with his family was through a phone call with his father at 1.20am on Sunday.