Mystery surrounds the death of a ‘happy’ and healthy toddler in Warwick, Queensland

The death of a two-year-old boy while in the care of a babysitter is being investigated by police, who have now gone public with their probe and say the circumstances of his death were being treated as suspicious.

Connor Horan was dropped off at a 38-year-old family friend’s house to spend a weekend in Warwick, Queensland in August 2018.

On Sunday morning, the babysitter drove him to hospital where he was pronounced dead after doctors performed CPR for half an hour.

Connor was not breathing when he arrived at hospital and had multiple, gruesome head and internal injuries.

The boy, who was raised by his young mother, was not breathing when he came into hospital.

The babysitter told police that he had fallen down a small flight of stairs.

Police are treating the death as suspicious. Detectives have been secretly investigating for a year and a half but have now appealed for help from the public.

Darling Downs District Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard said police were conducting a full investigation into Connor’s death.

‘We are committed to providing the child’s family with the answers they deserve following such a tragic event,’ Detective Acting Inspector Howard said.

‘Detectives are piecing together a timeline of events from that weekend and are seeking the assistance of the public to help us fully understand the circumstances of what happened.

‘If anyone who was in the Warwick area at the time saw Connor or has heard any information about what took place on that weekend, we urge them to come forward and speak with police.’

Police will release a video statement with Connor’s mother, Emily Horan and grandmother, Deborah Ballard, later today to assist with the public appeal for information.

Ms Ballard said the family think about Connor every day and miss him dearly.

‘My family needs to know why my grandson died that day… It’s destroyed our family not knowing what’s happened.

‘If anyone knows any information or has seen my grandson or the babysitter over that weekend, please go to the police,’ Ms Ballard said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.