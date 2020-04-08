N.Macedonia celebrates Anadolu Agency’s centennial

SKOPJE

North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski celebrated Anadolu Agency’s 100th anniversary of foundation on Sunday.

“I celebrate the 100th anniversary of Anadolu Agency, which broadcasts in 13 languages, including Macedonian,” said Pendarovski in a message.

The history of the Anadolu Agency is almost identical to that of the Republic of Turkey.

Having been founded on April 6, 1920, by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk — founding father of the Turkish Republic — Anadolu Agency helped announce the first legislation by the Assembly that established the republic.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Ankara