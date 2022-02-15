N95 masks are available for free at all Wegmans locations.

While supplies last, Wegmans is giving away free N95 face masks in all of its stores.

Each person is allowed three masks, according to the grocery store.

“Wegmans is pleased to participate in the federal mask distribution program, which provides free adult N95 masks to the general public.

“While supplies last, the masks are now available at all Wegmans locations, with a limit of three masks per person,” the company said in a news release.

Customers are advised to contact their local store to learn where the masks are located and when they will be distributed.

The free masks are provided by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, according to Wegmans.

The tight-fitting N95 face masks, according to experts, are the most effective at filtering airborne particles and have been recommended for use during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver Spring Twp., Cumberland County, and Lancaster both have Wegmans supermarkets.

The Biden administration announced in January that 400 million masks would be distributed from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The masks were supposed to be distributed to the public by pharmacies and health centers.

Those who haven’t been able to locate the free masks can purchase them from a variety of online retailers.