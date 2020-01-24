NAB gives employees extra annual leave day to visit bushfire affected communities

NAB have given their employees an additional day of annual leave to visit communities affected by Australia’s catastrophic bushfire season.

The 30,000 permanent employees are encouraged to take a long weekend or day-trip anywhere impacted by the blazes which have ripped through the country.

CEO Ross McEwan said the initiative came after NAB heard about the enormous economic challenge facing bushfire affected communities who are attempting to rebuild.

‘By giving NAB employees an extra day’s leave, we hope to help businesses such as cafes, restaurants, tour operators, hotels and other accommodation providers to get back on their feet,’ Mr McEwan said

‘Focusing on the recovery and rebuilding of these communities is critical and this initiative is another way NAB can play a role to support today and in the weeks and months ahead.’

The employees will be given a list of places to visit, which includes communities in Victoria’s Gippsland region, the New South Wales south coast, Kangaroo Island and the Adelaide Hills in South Australia and south-east Queensland.

Friday’s announcement comes after NAB committed to work with the Victorian Government on the Business and Sport for Bushfire Recovery program.

The bushfire crisis is anticipated to cost the Australian tourism industry more than $1billion.

Australian Tourism Industry Council executive director Simon Westaway said losses are growing and many businesses may be unable to recover from the unprecedented blazes.

‘We’re not trying to exaggerate the number, but if you look across regional Victoria and what’s happening in NSW and South Australia, a lot of infrastructure has been decimated,’ Mr Westaway told AAP last week.

‘Even in some areas unaffected by the bushfires we’ve seen more than a 60 per cent increase in booking cancellations.’

Mr Westaway said the sector was suffering from the ‘contagion effect’ with many domestic travellers deciding to stay home during peak holiday season.

‘The level of spending in many holiday destinations has fallen through the floor, which will have a lasting impact on these small-to-medium-sized businesses,’ he said.

‘Some of these businesses will not recover but the industry as a whole is very resilient.’