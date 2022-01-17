Nadine Dorries tells MPs that the BBC licence fee will rise after a two-year freeze.

Nadine Dorries tells MPs that the BBC licence fee will be raised after a two-year freeze.

The Culture Secretary told MPs that the BBC must provide value for money to license fee payers – the BBC has announced that deep cuts will follow the freeze.

The BBC licence fee will be frozen for two years, but Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries gave the BBC hope by agreeing to a four-year rise in line with inflation starting in 2024.

Ms Dorries confirmed in a statement to Parliament that the licence fee will remain at £159 until April 2024, despite reports to the contrary.

Under the new five-year settlement, which runs until 2027, the BBC had argued that the fee should rise in line with inflation to allow it to compete with the likes of Netflix.

Ms Dorries stated that the BBC should not “reach into the pockets of families for a little more to cover its costs.”

“Given that any increase could result in bailiffs knocking on their door or criminal prosecution,” says the report.

If the licence fee grew at the same rate as inflation, which is currently 5.1 percent, the cost would be £167 next year.

It would have risen to £175 in two years at the same rate.

A rise below inflation, according to BBC sources, “would put unacceptable strain on the BBC’s finances after years of cuts.”

Insiders have warned that high-end drama may be cut in favor of cheaper shows to fill in the gaps in the schedule.

Ms Dorries, who was chastised by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle for leaking advance details of the announcement to a Sunday newspaper, claimed that a fee that rises in line with inflation starting in 2024 would allow the BBC to “thrive” and compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime.

When the final deal expires in 2027, the BBC will have to negotiate with the government over an entirely new funding model, raising the possibility of a Netflix-style subscription service or partial privatization.

Ministers are considering alternatives to the charge, such as a household levy or a Netflix-style monthly subscription.

“It’s 2022, not 1922,” Ms Dorries said, admitting that the future of the license fee was up in the air, with abolition a long way off.

She told MPs, “Some of us may not be around in 2028.”

Ms Dorries called for a “future-oriented BBC” that addresses “impartiality and groupthink.”

