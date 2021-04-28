Nagelsmann leaves RB Leipzig to join Bayern Munich

ANKARA

German manager Julian Nagelsmann left RB Leipzig to join the title rivals Bayern Munich at the end of the season, it was announced on Tuesday.

“Julian #Nagelsmann to leave #RBLeipzig at the end of the 2020/21 season. The 33-year-old will then take on a role as the new head coach of @FCBayernEN as of 1st July 2021,” RB Leipzig said on Twitter.

Bayern Munich’s current manager Hansi Flick’s contract will be terminated on his request.

Thirty-three-year-old Nagelsmann has inked a five-year contract with Bayern Munich. He was only 28 when he took charge of 1899 Hoffenheim in 2015, becoming the youngest manager in Bundesliga history.

RB Leipzig appointed Nagelsmann as their manager in June 2019 and he helped his club to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 for the first time in their history, finishing Bundesliga in third last season.

This season, RB Leipzig are in second place with 64 points, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Bayern were sensational under Flick

After taking charge of the club in December 2019 as an interim manager, Flick was beyond expectations and became one of Bayern Munich’s most successful coaches in history.

He led Bayern to lift the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League trophies along with UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during the 2019–2020 season.