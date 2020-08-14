Nagelsmann: Let’s drink and then focus on PSG

LISBON, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — RB Leipzig’s 33-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann admitted on Thursday that he was thrilled by his UEFA Champions League quarterfinal win over Atletico Madrid.

“It was a good game. Atletico defended very well, as they always do in all games. In the end, we were better in the last 30 minutes,” analyzed the German coach who is a newcomer in the decisive stages of European clubs’ top tournament.

“We are very excited. As a coach, I have to look ahead. We have to prepare for the next game. We have a lot of time to celebrate, but maybe we will have a beer at the hotel and then just focus on PSG,” said Nagelsmann.

As for the semifinal duel against PSG, the young coach revealed that his planned game tactic will be speed along the defensive line.

“There are going to be situations where you can’t defend ‘those boys’ alone. Atalanta tried to defend one to one. There are many stars in that team, it won’t be easy,” he analyzed.

RB Leipzig will face PSG on August 18 in Lisbon. Enditem