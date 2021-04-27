Nagelsmann to take over at Bayern in record transfer

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, April 26 (Xinhua) — Julian Nagelsmann is set to join 2020 treble winners Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig as the successor of departing Hansi Flick for an estimated 23 million euros.

The reported transfer fee exceeds the 7.5 million euros paid by Borussia Monchengladbach for Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter, and also that of Andre Villas-Boas, who joined Chelsea from Porto in 2011 for 15 million euros.

Five years after being appointed coach of TSG Hoffenheim at the age of just 28, Nagelsmann requested to leave RB Leipzig despite having a valid contract until 2023.

While reports spoke of an agreement between Bayern and their next season coach on Tuesday morning, Bayern and Leipzig are expected to make an announcement shortly.

Nagelsmann had been a target for Bayern and Dortmund for a while, and the impending departure of Flick offers a new opportunity.

Flick is expected to take over the German national team as the successor to Joachim Low, who is leaving after 15 years in charge after this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Rumors speak of Bayern demanding compensation payments either from Flick or the German association. Flick has a valid contract with Bayern until 2023.

A power struggle caused tensions between the coach and Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. Two weeks ago, Flick announced to leave Bayern, asking for the club’s approval.

Flick won six trophies with Bayern in 2020, while the Bavarians are on their way to win this season’s Bundesliga with the 56-year-old on their bench. The number of titles makes Flick statistically the most successful Bayern coach.

Nagelsmann might be seen as one of the most promising coaches in football but has so far not won a trophy. He reached the semifinal of the Champions League last season, and this season has led Leipzig to sit second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern.

While Bayern is facing a new coaching adventure after appointing their former assistant coach Flick as head coach, Leipzig face a summer of substantial changes, as Nagelsmann’s departure coincides with that of sporting director Markus Kroesche.

Kroese is expected to join Eintracht Frankfurt as the successor to Fredi Bobic, who is joining Hertha BSC next season.

Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch is tipped to follow Nagelsmann on the Leipzig bench.

Having rejected an offer from Real Madrid in 2019, it seems that Nagelsmann now feels ready for the challenge at Bayern.

The Bavaria-born coach follows the example of former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola. He has adopted many elements of the Spaniard’s tactical approach, such as dominating the game with possession in a high-pressing system.

“I am happy with my job, but Bayern would make me happier,” Nagelsmann said a few months ago. Enditem