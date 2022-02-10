Naia Giambi is the wife of Jeremy Giambi.

Naia Giambi is Jeremy Giambi’s wife.

Naia Giambi, JEREMY Giambi’s wife, is mourning the loss of her husband, who died on February 9, 2022.

Naia prefers to stay out of the spotlight, but she is said to be a huge animal lover.

Despite her husband’s celebrity as a baseball player, Naia kept her personal life fairly private.

Jeremy, who died at the age of 47, frequently referred to her as his guiding light and thanked her for always being there for him.

According to the Meaww, she is interested in nutrition and loves horses, as evidenced by a 2012 Instagram post on Jeremy’s account.

She used to raise horses, and after her husband retired, she took over the responsibility of caring for them.

“I’ve been raising horses for a long time and I’ve always focused on the nutritional as the most important for the foundation for any horse,” she said in 2012.

“Whether it’s a racehorse or a rodeo horse show, I’ve done it all.”

“It’s always been my preference for a long rodeo, and now my husband wants to be a part of the race.”

“That’s all rent as well, but all horses are treated the same.”

“They all have to start like a child, you know,” she continued.

With the things that were injected into them when they were young.”

The couple has been married for over ten years, according to Ghanafuo.

Because the couple preferred to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, there is little information about their marriage available.

Naia and Jeremy are said to have children, but they have done everything possible to keep them hidden from the public eye.

Jeremy Giambi is the younger brother of MLB star Jason Giambi, who played six seasons in the league from 1998 to 2003.

Over the course of his career, he played for the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, and Philadelphia Phillies.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi,” the Athletics said in a statement released via Twitter.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and their families and friends.”

Jeremy died at his parents’ home, according to reports.