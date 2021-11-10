Nail guns sold at Walmart have been recalled due to the possibility of unintentional discharge.

Nail guns sold at Walmart have been recalled due to the possibility of an unintentional discharge.

“The contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail,” according to the recall notice for Hart 18-gauge 2-inch brad nailers sold at Walmart.

According to a statement released by the US government,

Between April and September of this year, approximately 15,700 nail guns were sold in Walmart stores and online for between $130 and $160, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Nailers have the following model numbers:

“The white, blue, and black handheld tool has the name “HART” in white type on a black background on the side of the nailer, and “18ga BRAD NAILER” in white type on a blue background on the side of the nail tray/magazine.”

The model numbers are on the side of the nail tray/magazine on which the nails are loaded.”

The nailers can be returned to any Walmart for a refund, or they can be picked up for free from their home by calling 800-776-5191.

There have been no injuries reported.

Call Hart Consumer Products at 800-776-5191 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for more information.

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, or go to the website and click “important recall information.”