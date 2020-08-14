Naked jogger snapped running wearing only a bum-bag and trainers in beauty spot

A NAKED jogger was caught on camera running at a beauty spot.

The man, wearing a bum-bag and trainers, is believed to have had several nude runs there.

The exhibitionist was seen hiding from a delivery driver in the Roaches, near Leek, Staffs.

A wildlife photographer who spotted him said: “He ran past two men then hid behind a wall when he saw an Asda delivery van come down a farm drive.

“It’s wrong, because a child might see him.

“He was flopping about all over the place.”

Another walker said: “I saw him when I was out for a run. Odd bugger to say the least.”

Another added: “The other half spotted a naked runner while out with the grandkids.”

