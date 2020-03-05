Namibia appoints new national rugby coach

WINDHOEK, Match 5 (Xinhua) — The Namibian national rugby team appointed Johan Diergaardt as its new head coach, the country’s rugby union said Thursday.

The new coach takes over from Phil Davies who retired just after the World Cup last November.

Diergaardt was previously the national coach between 2009 and 2011 when he took the team to the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, while they also won the Nations Cup for the first and only time in 2010.

In 2015, he took over as the University of Namibia head coach and led them to their most successful era in history when they won the Namibia Premier League title for three years in a row from 2015 to 2017.