Namibia commences training ahead of African Nations Championship

WINDHOEK, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The Namibian senior men’s football team on Monday commenced with training ahead of the 2020 African Nations Championship finals (CHAN).

The country’s interim coach Bobby Samaria called 31 players, who reported for camp on Monday, with training scheduled to end on March. 21.

Samaria said the squad will be trimmed to 23 players who will travel to the CHAN finals in Cameroon from April 4-26.

“We are well aware of the predicament the players face of lack of active football,” said Samaria, who added that the first two weeks will be about conditioning the players.

“I expect the players to be in the right frame of mind and physically ideal as well. They are footballers and they know we have work to do,” he said.

Samaria guided Namibia to their second consecutive CHAN finals appearance and also helped them reach the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The CHAN finals will be the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship, a biennial football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football exclusively featuring players from their respective national championships.