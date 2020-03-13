Namibia continues to strengthen COVID-19 preparedness, suspected cases all negative

WINDHOEK, March 11 (Xinhua) — Namibia’s Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said on Wednesday said that all nine suspected cases of COVID-19 have tested negative.

The country’s surveillance and screening measures are proving effective as evidenced by the number of suspected cases being attended to, the minister told a briefing.

“I want to underscore that our surveillance systems are reliable and that Namibia has no confirmed COVID-19 case to date,” he said.

According to Shangula, as of Tuesday, nine suspected cases were recorded, two in Luderitz, two in Rehoboth and four in Windhoek, and one in Onandjokwe.

“I wish to inform the nation that in addition to screening capacities at our ports of entry, the Namibia Institute of Pathology is able to carry out confirmatory tests,” Shangula said.

He urged Namibians to shy away from spreading false information and panic over COVID-19 through social media and other platforms.