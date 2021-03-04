Namibia FA’s transitional leagues to commence in April

WINDHOEK, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Namibia Football Association (NFA) transitional leagues for the 2020/2021 football season are scheduled to kick off from April 17 to July 31, 2021, an executive said Tuesday.

The season will comprise of the following football products: The Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL), three First Division Streams, Regional Second Division Leagues, and the Women Super League, NFA Secretary-General Franco Cosmos said in a statement in his latest brief to the NFA members.

According to Cosmos, leagues format and rules and regulations will be communicated at the later stage after the NFA executive committee meeting, to be held on March 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, Cosmos confirmed that the disbursements of funds to help clubs with pre-season preparations such as bookings of stadiums for training; buying training equipment will follow in due course.

According to Cosmos, both the leagues and as well as the MTC NFA Cup will be played back-to-back and will culminate with the MTC NFA Cup Final on July 31.

“This will give the association ample time to prepare for the kick-off of the 2021/2022 football season starting in Sept. 2021, and ending May 2022, to align our football season under that of our mother-body, FIFA,” said Cosmos. Enditem