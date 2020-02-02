Namibia film makers produce short film to raise awareness against poaching

WINDHOEK, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Namibia film makers have released a short film that focuses on raising awareness about the prevalent poaching of rhinos in the country.

The 30-minute short film titled “Baxu and the Giants” is about rhino poaching triggering social change in a village in rural Namibia, seen through the eyes of a nine-year-old.

According to the film director Florian Schott, the short film is meant for children from about six years and older to raise awareness, to open their minds and hearts to this problem.

“The aim is to raise awareness about the importance of rhinos and to curb poaching. The film which encompasses a variety of Namibian languages will be screened mostly in schools,” he said Thursday.

“The film’s title is really befitting, it is to show that it is for children. The Name Baxu means ‘I come from the soil’ and for this little girl who is so grounded in nature and her heritage we saw it was a fitting name,” he said

He added that he was happy that people worldwide have reacted very positively to it.

Latest figures from the environment ministry indicate that poaching levels of rhinos and elephants are at their lowest since 2015. Some 26 elephants and 57 rhinos were poached in 2019 in the country.