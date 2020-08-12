Namibia imposes daily curfew as COVID-19 cases spike

WINDHOEK, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Namibia will impose a nationwide curfew for 16 days effective, from Aug. 12 midnight to Aug. 28, a move aimed to control the further spread of COVID-19, the country’s President Hage Geingob announced Wednesday.

The curfew will apply to the most affected local authority areas of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and Arandis, as well as Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth.

Geingob said COVID-19 cases have increased exponentially in recent weeks, with cases reported from all corners of the country, hence the country will revert to stage-3 restrictions.

Outlining the details of the newly approved measures as part of the national strategy to combat COVID-19 in the country, Namibia’s Health Minister, Kalumbi Shangula said no movement of persons will be permitted in the restricted areas between 20:00 to 05:00 daily, during the specified period, unless such person is in possession of an authorizing permit as essential service providers.

“To enforce this regulation, checkpoints will be introduced at specified locations within the city of Windhoek and on the parameters of the restricted areas to control movements,” he added.

Meanwhile, under stage-3 restrictions, public gatherings will be limited to 10 persons, including weddings, funerals, and religious gatherings.

To date, Namibia has recorded a total number of 3,406 confirmed cases and 22 deaths. Enditem