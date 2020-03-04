Namibia launches new operation to boost crime prevention

WINDHOEK, March 4 (Xinhua) — Namibia launched a new crime-fighting operation dubbed “Namib Desert” in Windhoek on Wednesday.

The new operation will replace the operation “Kalahari Desert.” The new operation will also serve the same objectives, which are to intensively flush out criminals, until May 28.

According to Namibia Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, operation “Namib Desert” will involve the police, army, correctional services officers and other stakeholders and it is set to be a force to be reckoned with.

In February, Ndeitunga said the crime rate dropped during phase one to five of the joint crime prevention and police-led operation “Kalahari Desert” countrywide.