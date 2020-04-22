Namibia launches online shop, gallery to assist struggling artists during COVID-19 outbreak

WINDHOEK, April 21 (Xinhua) — The National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) Tuesday announced the launch of an online platform aimed at promoting and showcasing current exhibitions in the country, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to bite.

The state-owned art gallery situated in Namibia’s capital Windhoek said it believes that the digital world is an incredible tool for buying art, allowing people to purchase artworks that they love from Namibian artists.

“Our online shopping is allowing you to purchase art in the safety of your home. We offer a wide selection of artworks in various art techniques,” they added.

Meanwhile, NAGN has requested art lovers, collectors and the public at large to buy any artwork and be the statistics in supporting the creatives.

The gallery was closed officially on March 16 with immediate effect following the confirmation of the first COVID-19 cases in Namibia which were recorded on March 14 by the health ministry.

Currently, Namibia has recorded 16 positive cases of which six confirmed cases have recovered. Enditem