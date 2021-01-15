Namibia names 28-man squad for African Nations Championship finals in Cameroon

WINDHOEK, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Namibia’s football interim coach Bobby Samaria on Thursday revealed the names of the 28 players for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Cameroon.

The team which has been split into three groups will depart Thursday at different times for the tournament, he added.

The 2021 edition of the African Nations Championship will commence on Jan. 16 and Namibia will face Zambia, Guinea and Tanzania in Group D.

Namibia will start their campaign on Jan. 19 against Guinea, followed by a clash against Tanzania on Jan. 23 and then finish off the group matches with Zambia on Jan. 27. Enditem