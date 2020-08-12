Namibia records major job loss in Q1 amid COVID-19

WINDHOEK, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Namibia witnessed a major loss of jobs in the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Labor, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation.

According to the ministry’s report on the first-quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year, 5,748 people lost their jobs with 388 employers.

“Of these employees, 1,816 were retrenched due to COVID-19-related reasons while 3,932 were retrenched due to other reasons,” the report, issued on Tuesday, said.

Retrenchment is a form of dismissal due to no fault of the employee.

The ministry said it will continue playing a leading role in the country’s labor and employment sector amid the challenging time of COVID-19. Enditem