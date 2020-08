WINDHOEK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Namibia reported a record number of five COVID-19 deaths, Health and Social Services Minister Kalumbi Shangula said on Thursday.

This brought the total number of deaths to 27.

He said the deaths were reported at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Windhoek.

The minister also announced 138 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,544, with 848 recoveries.

“I would like to ask Namibians to adhere to the regulations to curb the spread of the virus,” he said. Enditem