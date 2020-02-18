Namibia to go for broke in Group D of 2020 CAF CHAN Finals: coach

WINDHOEK, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The Namibian senior men’s football team will go for broke when they face Guinea, Tanzania and Zambia in Group D at the 2020 CAF CHAN Finals in Cameroon in April.

Reacting to the draw held on Monday evening, Namibia’s coach Bobby Samaria said on the Namibia Football Association website on Tuesday that the team will go to Cameroon and emulate the achievements of their previous appearance and improve on it.

“We will go there to show Africa we have learned a lot over the years. It will be a test of character and we need to go and give our best for the country,” said Samaria.

According to Samaria, Namibia is in a tough group, but his team has often proven to prevail as the underdogs.

“We remain the underdogs yet again. We don’t have an active league and we are not known to be a force within Africa. We will try and do better than the last time and like all the nations there, we will try to go as far as possible,” he added.

Currently, Samaria has been working with over 30 players since Feb. 10 in a training camp that runs until March 21 of which the final team will be cut to 23 players.

In 2018, Namibia bowed out of the finals at the hands of host Morocco after coming second in Group B with Zambia on top.

The 2020 African Nations Championship Finals will be held in Cameroon from April 4 to 26.