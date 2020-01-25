Namibia to introduce new tax incentives for small, medium-sized businesses: minister

WINDHOEK, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Namibia plans to introduce new tax incentives aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises to help them grow, Minister of Finance Calle Schlettwein said on Friday.

The new tax incentives and deductions would emanate from within existing tax codes and that there will not be lower tax rates as demanded by the sector and analysts, the minister said.

Schlettwein said the government intends tax the informal sector.

The country has about 790,000 taxpayers who are registered.