Namibia to reverse amendments to Marine Resources Act to curb corruption

WINDHOEK, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Namibia will reverse amendments to the Marine Resources Act to curb corruption, an official said Wednesday.

Acting Fisheries Minister Albert Kawana said the act will be revised to rectify what went wrong in the past.

“The amendments will be reversed and other recommendations in terms of improving the act will also be implemented,” he said.

The amendments made in 2015, give the minister powers to allocate fishing rights as he sees fit.

According to Kawana, this gave former minister’s far-reaching power’s to dish out fishing rights.

Last year, former Fisheries Minister Bernhardt Esau and former Justice Minister Sakeus Shanghala were arrested for allegedly conspiring with Iceland’s biggest fishing company Samherji to receive payments worth millions of dollars in exchange for fishing quotas.

Kawana said he would soon present a recommendation report to cabinet.