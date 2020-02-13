Namibia to review laws, policies to curb corruption

WINDHOEK, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The Namibian government will continue reviewing laws and policies in order to close loopholes that make laws and systems susceptible to exploitation, President Hage Geingob said Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of the 2020 legal year, Geingob said this will be done to curb corruption in the country.

“I reaffirm our commitment to tackle the evil that is corruption, by demanding ethical management and administration of the state’s affairs by all state functionaries.

“This is done with the understanding that robust processes, systems and transparent institutions act as the first line of defence against corruption and mismanagement, particularly of our national resources,” Geingob said.

The president declared 2020 as the year of introspection, citing that the country will intensify the fight against corruption, poverty and gender based violence.