Namibian health experts laud China’s support in combating COVID-19

WINDHOEK, April 3 (Xinhua) — Namibian health experts on Friday applauded efforts by China in assisting African countries in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

Acting Chief Executive of Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) David Uirab said that his agency has been well supported with equipment thanks to testing kit donations from China.

“In terms of capacity, we are well capacitated with testing kits and machines with the recent ones having come from China. We are appreciative to any sort of support that we can receive in the future as it will go a long way in improving our efficiency,” he said.

The Chinese government and private sector have been actively assisting African countries in fighting COVID-19 by sharing experience in the virus prevention and control, as well as providing medical supplies.

During a phone conversation with Namibian President Hage Geingob on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will continue to step up assistance for Namibia and other African countries in combating the COVID-19 epidemic.

Bernard Haufiku, who is in charge of Namibia’s COVID-19 task force, said China’s support will allow them to deal with challenges faced by the poor in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are going to need as much support as we can get, and we also need to continuously find ways of improving our efforts. The major challenge is perhaps the testing. For now, we have been testing but with more help we can have more test done in the shortest possible time,” he said.