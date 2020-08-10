Namibia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000 mark

WINDHOEK, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Namibia on Monday recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s cumulative confirmed cases to 3,101.

Namibia’s Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said of the 152 new cases, 73 cases are from Windhoek, 64 from Walvis Bay, and the remaining from other towns in Namibia.

“We are strengthening control measures in Windhoek as well as in all areas, to curb the further spread. These include increasing testing, increasing isolation and quarantine facilities, among others,” Shangula said.

The country has so far recorded 715 recoveries and 19 deaths. Enditem