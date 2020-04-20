Namibia’s elite football league cuts staff salaries to stay afloat

WINDHOEK, April 20 (Xinhua) — The beleaguered Namibia Premier League (NPL) has resolved to cut staff salaries by 25 percent in a desperate bid to salvage the league’s daily operations.

NPL chairman Patrick Kauta said in a statement Monday that the league, which finds itself in a perilous financial situation after the main sponsor MTC pulled out, was forced to cut staff salaries to avoid administrative ruin.

“Due to precarious financial situation at the NPL, salaried employees’ remuneration was reduced by 25 percent effective immediately until end of June 2020. We are compelled to adjust operations to ensure financial viability and protect the long term employment of staff,” Kauta said.

The salary deductions will not affect medical aid or any staff member earning less than 15,000 Namibian dollars (800 U.S. dollars) per month, he said adding that the decision is necessary for the health of the league and ensures that the important work of the league proceeds.

The Namibia Premier League has failed to kick off since the end of the 2018/19 season amid a power struggle between the league and the football mother body Namibia Football Association. Enditem