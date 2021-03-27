Namibia’s netball team lose to Uganda

WINDHOEK, March 27 (Xinhua) — Namibia’s national netball team lost 49-28 to Uganda in the 2021 Spar Netball Challenge currently taking place in Cape Town, South Africa.

Before Friday’s loss, Namibia had suffered their opening match defeat by host nation South Africa 58-30 on Thursday.

Speaking to Xinhua, Namibia coach Julene Meyer said that she was happy with the performance of the players despite the setback.

“I am happy with the first quarter. We just have to focus on the next match,” said Meyer.

Namibia once again take on South Africa on Saturday. Enditem