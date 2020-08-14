Namibia’s presidential advisor tests positive for COVID-19

WINDHOEK, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Namibia’s presidential advisor Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the presidency office announced Friday.

In a statement, presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari said Zaamwani-Kamwi who remains asymptomatic, commenced self-isolation on Tuesday after coming in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Hengari said President Hage Geingob undertook a precautionary COVID-19 test which the results came out negative.

Namibia has so far recorded 3,544 positive cases, 27 deaths and 848 recoveries. Enditem