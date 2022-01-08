Nancy Pelosi in the news: The young House Speaker appears unrecognizable in a photo with John F. Kennedy taken 61 years ago this month.

Nancy Pelosi, now and then: In a photo with JFK taken 61 years ago this month, the young House Speaker looks unrecognizable.

In a throwback photo posted in honor of President John F. Kennedy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looks unrecognizable.

Since her run-in with JFK as a college student, Nancy Pelosi has lived through many years and many presidents.

The photo was taken 61 years ago this month and was posted on social media by the Democratic figure in 2011.

A young and beautiful Nancy Pelosi in a formal gown stands next to a smiling John F Kennedy in this black and white photograph.

As a young student at Trinity College, Pelosi recalls hearing the President give a speech.

“President John F. Kennedy’s leadership is not just a memory, but a living force that continues to call on every citizen to lead—and perhaps that is the most valuable gift of all.”

Pelosi has been the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2003, at the age of 81.

Pelosi, as Speaker of the House, is the second in line for the presidency, after Vice President Kamala Harris.

Pelosi recently attended a moment of silence on the East Front Steps of the Capitol for the 800,000 COVID-19 victims.

On the House floor, she’s made wearing a face mask mandatory.

Last month, Pelosi also paid tribute to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Senator Harry Reid was a leader of immense courage and ferocious conviction who worked tirelessly to achieve historic progress for the American people, she said.

She announced two days later that commemorations of the riot would be held at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In a letter to colleagues, Pelosi stated, “These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance, and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism, and prayerfulness.”